    Lanzan primer tráiler de 'Rápidos y Furiosos X' con Jason Momoa y Brie Larson

    El primer avance de la décima entrega de la saga de “Fast and Furious” presenta a todo el elenco

    La próxima entrega de la famosa saga “Fast & Furious” protagonizada por Vin Diesel lanzó un avance mostrando al elenco completo.

    Lee también: Disney anuncia que habrá 'Toy Story 5', 'Frozen 3' y 'Zootopia 2'

    En el video se ve a cada una de sus estrellas saliendo de sus vehículos, el reparto incluye a Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodríguez, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B. y John Cena, junto a los nuevos fichajes como son Jason Momoa, Brie Larson y Daniela Melchior.

    Lee también: Sylvester Stallone tendrá su propio reality show: "La familia Stallone"

    Por otra parte, Vin Diesel ya está pensando en la siguiente película y reconoció que le gustaría que el actor Robert Downey Jr. se sume al elenco de Fast & Furious como antagonista y villano del capítulo final de la franquicia.

    Mira el tráiler oficial aquí.

