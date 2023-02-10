Lanzan primer tráiler de 'Rápidos y Furiosos X' con Jason Momoa y Brie Larson
El primer avance de la décima entrega de la saga de “Fast and Furious” presenta a todo el elenco
La próxima entrega de la famosa saga “Fast & Furious” protagonizada por Vin Diesel lanzó un avance mostrando al elenco completo.
En el video se ve a cada una de sus estrellas saliendo de sus vehículos, el reparto incluye a Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodríguez, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B. y John Cena, junto a los nuevos fichajes como son Jason Momoa, Brie Larson y Daniela Melchior.
When everything’s on the line, family rides together. Get #FASTX tickets now: https://t.co/bNomRcmhTo pic.twitter.com/Hzk1jv1nXI— The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) February 10, 2023
Por otra parte, Vin Diesel ya está pensando en la siguiente película y reconoció que le gustaría que el actor Robert Downey Jr. se sume al elenco de Fast & Furious como antagonista y villano del capítulo final de la franquicia.
Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the next #FastAndFurious movie as the "antithesis of Dom." https://t.co/fwDHWObGdq pic.twitter.com/i7uoK2YUQP— Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2023
Mira el tráiler oficial aquí.
