    Muestra los trucos de las influencers para que su cuerpo se vea perfecto

    Danae Mercer demuestra que las redes sociales no son lo que aparentan y ella misma lo demuestra

    Desde que las redes sociales se convirtieron en parte fundamental de nuestra vida, la forma en la que nos queremos presentar al mundo siempre es intentando buscar la perfección.

    Pero justamente eso es lo que nos ha traído inseguridades, complejos y obsesión por alcanzar algo que no existe. Ponemos a las famosas e influencers como nuestra referencia sin saber que ellas mismas mienten. ¿Cómo? Una de ellas lo revela.

    Danae Mecer es una mujer que se ha popularizado en Instagram por mostrar cómo las redes sociales son engañosas. A través de fotos y videos donde muestra un antes y después de una buena pose, podemos ver que el ángulo de la cámara y la postura son engañosas.

    "Ayudando a las chicas a sentirse normal", así describe su cuenta de Instagram que cuenta con casi medio millón de seguidores.

    En las fotos no solo muestra cómo una mujer puede aparentar tener el abdomen perfecto sino también cómo todas las mujeres pueden tener celulitis, estrías o lonjitas que no las hacen menos atractivas.

    Porque sí, está padre cuidarte y tener la mejor versión de ti pero Danae Mecer demuestra que incluso con un cuerpo perfecto puedes amanecer con el vientre inflamado como una persona normal.

