Muestra los trucos de las influencers para que su cuerpo se vea perfecto
Danae Mercer demuestra que las redes sociales no son lo que aparentan y ella misma lo demuestra
Desde que las redes sociales se convirtieron en parte fundamental de nuestra vida, la forma en la que nos queremos presentar al mundo siempre es intentando buscar la perfección.
Pero justamente eso es lo que nos ha traído inseguridades, complejos y obsesión por alcanzar algo que no existe. Ponemos a las famosas e influencers como nuestra referencia sin saber que ellas mismas mienten. ¿Cómo? Una de ellas lo revela.
Danae Mecer es una mujer que se ha popularizado en Instagram por mostrar cómo las redes sociales son engañosas. A través de fotos y videos donde muestra un antes y después de una buena pose, podemos ver que el ángulo de la cámara y la postura son engañosas.
INSTA VS REALITY: AT HOME, super causal, ‘look I’m in loungewear’ selfies are everywhere - and a lot of them aren’t nearly as RELAXED as they seem. There’s heaps of POSING to get that great shot. Which is great and cool. I love a good ‘oh so chilled’ selfie snap. BUT I also want to remind you that SOCIAL MEDIA is FILTERED. Don’t compare yourself to strangers on the internet. Because trust me girl, NO ONE walks around with that much of a wedgie. And your at home self is better than any selfie could ever hope to share. Curious about the technique? Here’s what happens. ONE Bottoms high on the leg for that long line. TWO Make a crop top. You see this with HOODIES a lot. Girls tuck it into their bra to make a waist. THREE Hips popped back and back over-arched. FOUR Core tight. FIVE Legs toward mirror, because whatever is closest to camera appears larger/longer. SIX Arm up so abs become longer. SEVEN Exhale and don’t breathe. And there you go. The perfect ‘oh I just threw this on!’ social isolation selfie. It’s a whole lot of work though. And girl? You’re already magic. x . . #instagramvsreality #fitspo #bodyconfidence #bodyacceptance #normalizenormalbodies
"Ayudando a las chicas a sentirse normal", así describe su cuenta de Instagram que cuenta con casi medio millón de seguidores.
En las fotos no solo muestra cómo una mujer puede aparentar tener el abdomen perfecto sino también cómo todas las mujeres pueden tener celulitis, estrías o lonjitas que no las hacen menos atractivas.
You’ve probably seen these two poses online: 🔅 Kneeling, knees to camera, abs tight 🔅 Sitting, bumum to camera, super arched. Here’s the thing: no one sits like that in real life. They sit like that because it looks great in photos. How’s it done? 🔅 Lift your bikini side for longer legs (skip if wearing leggings obviously) 🔅Create an angle with your body 🔅 Move what you want larger closer to camera 🔅 Squeeze EVERYTHING And BAM! Different photo, same gal. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with taking pics like this. I do it all the time. But it’s critical we remember the reality behind the perfect insta-snap. And that we remind ourselves constantly just how much social media is NOT REAL. Even when it comes to sitting down 😂❤️. #talkingoutloud #whstrong #socialmediavsreality #photographytips #normalizenormalbodies #cellulite #iweigh #popsugarfitness
Porque sí, está padre cuidarte y tener la mejor versión de ti pero Danae Mecer demuestra que incluso con un cuerpo perfecto puedes amanecer con el vientre inflamado como una persona normal.
