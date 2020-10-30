los40 mexico menu
    Kanye West revive al papá de Kim como regalo de cumpleaños

    Si ya fue polémica su celebración en Tahití, Kayne sorprende con su regalo a Kim, un holograma de su difunto padre.

    Ha pasado una semana desde su cumpleaños y aún sigue dando de qué hablar. Pues no solo rentó una Isla para tener una fiesta privada y libre de COVID junto a sus amigos y familiares.

    Esta vez por un regalo muy especial que le ha hecho su marido Kayne West y que ha dejado a todos con la boca abierta, porque miren que hay regalos originales, y este.

    Resulta que el esposo de Kim le trajo a su celebración de cumpleaños a su fallecido padre, Robert Kardashian, ¿Cómo? A través de un holograma, con una tecnología que seguro no es nada barata y que ha sido utilizada antes en grandes eventos para revivir a famosos de la talla de Whitney Houston o Michael Jackson.

    Pero quien sino el propio Kayne para poder hacerlo posible. Por supuesto Kim no tardado en expresar su emoción y la de su familia en redes al recibir tal regalo y compartió el video del momento con un conmovedor mensaje.

    Increíble, ¿No?

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Night Swim

    Una publicación compartida por Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el

