Kanye West revive al papá de Kim como regalo de cumpleaños
Si ya fue polémica su celebración en Tahití, Kayne sorprende con su regalo a Kim, un holograma de su difunto padre
Ha pasado una semana desde su cumpleaños y aún sigue dando de qué hablar. Pues no solo rentó una Isla para tener una fiesta privada y libre de COVID junto a sus amigos y familiares.
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
Esta vez por un regalo muy especial que le ha hecho su marido Kayne West y que ha dejado a todos con la boca abierta, porque miren que hay regalos originales, y este.
Resulta que el esposo de Kim le trajo a su celebración de cumpleaños a su fallecido padre, Robert Kardashian, ¿Cómo? A través de un holograma, con una tecnología que seguro no es nada barata y que ha sido utilizada antes en grandes eventos para revivir a famosos de la talla de Whitney Houston o Michael Jackson.
For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨
Pero quien sino el propio Kayne para poder hacerlo posible. Por supuesto Kim no tardado en expresar su emoción y la de su familia en redes al recibir tal regalo y compartió el video del momento con un conmovedor mensaje.
Increíble, ¿No?
