¿Te postularías?: ofrecen más de 2 mil dólares al mes por contar pingüinos en la Antártida

It's World Penguin Day! Here's 55 seconds of pure penguin loveliness, because why not?!

If you love them as much as we do, give them a helping hand by signing up to Adopt a Penguin: https://t.co/qaOLV3lDu0#Antarctica #PortLockroy #Penguins #WorldPenguinDay pic.twitter.com/OeJxbsDXoK