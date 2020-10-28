Aislinn Derbez ¿con nuevo novio? comienzan las especulaciones por esta relación
La actriz ha compartido mucho tiempo con el fotógrafo Jesh de Rox, varios aseguran que existe algo más que una amistad
En medio de los trámites del divorcio de Aislinn Derbez y Mauricio Ochmann, podría existir una nueva relación entre la actriz y uno de sus compañeros de meditación, con quien se le ha visto acompañada en las últimas semanas.
Se trata de un hombre llamado Jesh de Rox, quien posee un centro de meditación que supuestamente fue el lugar en el que conoció a Aislinn Derbez.
En Instagram han compartido su gran amistad, desde publicaciones por felicitaciones de cumpleaños, likes y hasta fotografías publicadas de Ais en la cuenta de Jesh donde el también fotógrafo habla del amor.
TE RECOMENDAMOS: ¿Estás triste mamá?: Kailani exhibe la tristeza de Aislinn Derbez
Ais acostada sobre un pastizal con flores blancas, viendo hacia el cielo y mostrando su belleza natural, fue la imagen perfecta para que de Rox hiciera una reflexión sobre el amor a los demás y el amor propio.
Aunque la publicación tiene palabras muy conmovedoras, ninguna palabra los compromete a una relación. A pesar de ello, no falta quien le haya comentado sobre la bonita pareja que podrían ser y lo bien que conectan sus almas.
QUIZÁ TE INTERESE: Aislinn Derbez y Mauricio Ochmann ponen en venta su casa, revelan fotos
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
the first woman i remember falling in love with looked at me like i was the only thing she had ever seen. or at least, the only one that mattered. i learned later that she looked at a great many things that way. you can imagine i wasn’t happy to find this out. i quickly learned to become jealous of flowers, of ex’s, of the hours she was asleep & other equally ridiculous things. but of course this was before all that. what i knew is that she looked at me that way & that i didn’t know how to look at me that way. & that i wanted to. bad. i think a lot of what we end up calling love starts that way - wanting something. & there’s a problem with that. several, really. to love someone is to respect their free will. that’s the clearest definition of love i have at this point, a few decades into the study of it. & wanting something for or from someone is pretty much the opposite of that. at this point you might want to assure me that you only want ‘the best’ for them. & maybe that’s true. maybe. but it’s still wanting. i was crazy about her. that’s probably more accurate than saying i loved her. looking back, i don’t think i saw her very well at all. when i told her i loved her (which i did often) i think part of what i meant was ‘please keep looking at me like that’. i knew there was something profound & important about that look. & i wasn’t wrong. it’s just that i was asking the wrong person to do it. & here you might say: ok, i get it. i have to learn to love myself, blah-blah, etc, etc. whatever that means. but there’s something really important about being able to get to the heart of this. it took me a really long time to learn how to see it & it’s worth using your head, even as a blunt instrument, to smash through the many layers of cliche and platitude that obscure it: i’ve noticed that the only thing a person can ever really be loved for is for being themselves. whatever other attention we receive for doing & being things others want us to be isn’t love. it’s something else. (continued in comments)
Mauricio Ochmann solicitó el divorcio a su esposa Aislinn Derbez en diciembre del año pasado. Aunque todavía no se ha formalizado la separación, la demanda aseguraba diferencias irreconciliables.
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios