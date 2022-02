Por primera vez en la historia, tres mujeres presentarán los Premios Oscar

The wait is finally over! The #Oscars will have a triple dose of comedy from its three hosts this year:

👉 @amyschumer

👉 @MoreReginaHall

👉 @iamwandasykes#OscarsOnGMA@TheAcademyhttps://t.co/KE5paNkZNs pic.twitter.com/Zz5rXHHm4e