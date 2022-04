Twitter da a conocer cuales fueron las conversaciones más importantes sobre videojuegos del primer trimestre del 2022

So in other Twitter-related news:



With nearly 800M Tweets in Q1’22, the gaming conversation on Twitter is bigger than ever🔥👏🏽🥳!



Here are our Q1’22 Gaming insights 🧵, starting off with some of the biggest gaming moments from last quarter.



Follow along below to learn more👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/6Bl4kzfBwp