GRID Legends, un título de carreras divertido, pero con algunas inconsistencias

We're giving you the chance to win an incredible @BellRossWatches BR 03-92 worth over €3000 🤯



Share your creativity by producing an original video featuring footage from #GRIDLegends and you could be in with a chance of winning 💪



Full details 👉 https://t.co/P3OvXt4oT0 pic.twitter.com/e0ra7jj4rv