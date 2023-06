Evil Dead: The Game; mucho fan service y poca jugabilidad

💓 The GOTY Edition is here! It’s packaged with the base game and a variety of goodies from all 6 DLCs and more!



🪓 New Survivor – Brock Williams: Ash’s old man himself!



😈 New Demon – Schemer: Based on the notorious demon boss Baal!



💅 New outfits for Amanda, Ash & Pablo! pic.twitter.com/YvEL7nHYXI