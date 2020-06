Dirt 5 podría verse así en PS5 en 4K a 60 FPS

DIRT 5 ⚡ IT'S TIME TO LET LOOSE



Travel the world for this in-your-face homage to DIRT's roots. It's bold, it's brave, it's #DIRT5 💥



Coming to PC, current-gen, and next-gen consoles from October 2020. Also @GoogleStadia in early 2021.



Full story 📕 https://t.co/1vzTwZvazw pic.twitter.com/xmGziQOvHp