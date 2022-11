Gungrave G.O.R.E. una experiencia de disparos llena de absurdos muy entretenidos

"Happy Resurrection Day Grave!" 💥



The time has come, Gungrave G.O.R.E releases TODAY on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC!



Gunslingers, get ready to unleash your fury and enjoy our new trailer! 🤩



More info 🔗 https://t.co/cflLJlSmzx#GungraveGore pic.twitter.com/QSadOpJ9pU